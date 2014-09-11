FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alcoa signs Boeing deal worth more than $1 bln
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
September 11, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

Alcoa signs Boeing deal worth more than $1 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Alcoa Inc has signed a long-term contract to supply planemaker Boeing Co with aluminum sheet and plate that is worth more than $1 billion, the metals company said on Thursday.

The new contract is the largest ever signed between the two companies, said Alcoa, a longtime Boeing supplier. It did not disclose a precise value or time frame.

Alcoa has been expanding its aerospace business, and in June announced a $2.85 billion deal to buy jet engine part maker Firth Rixson.

Though it helped create the modern aluminum industry more than a century ago, Alcoa is eager to produce higher-margin, specialized parts for aerospace and automotive customers, even if they contain other metals or no aluminum at all.

Alcoa said the agreement announced on Thursday “establishes a foundation for continued collaboration” on new alloys, including aluminum-lithium.

The deal makes Alcoa the sole supplier of wing skins for Boeing airplanes that have a metallic structure. (Reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

