FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Alcoa to expand mill in Brazil
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 1, 2014 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Alcoa to expand mill in Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds background on aluminum market, recent cuts in Brazil)

April 1 (Reuters) - Alcoa Inc said on Tuesday it planned to spend $40 million to expand its rolling mill in Itapissuma, Brazil, boosting production of specialty aluminum foils for packaging.

The company said demand for specialty food and beverage packaging, made from a combination of thin aluminum, paper and plastic, was growing in Brazil.

The expansion would add about 50 jobs at the facility, which now employs about 700 people, and Alcoa said it expected commissioning to start in 2016.

Alcoa has been pushing to expand its production of more processed-aluminum products, which tend to offer higher profit margins than unprocessed metal.

Last week the company said it would cut 147,000 tonnes of smelting capacity in Brazil, citing the weak global aluminum market and rising costs. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.