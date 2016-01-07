Alcoa to close Warrick smelter operations in Indiana

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Alcoa Inc said it will permanently close its 269,000 metric ton Warrick Operations smelter in Evansville, Indiana by the end of first quarter.

The company also said it will reduce alumina production by one million metric tons by the end of the second quarter, to counter falling prices for the metal.

Alcoa said it will record an associated charge of about $120 million after-tax, or 9 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, of which about 45 percent will be non-cash. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)