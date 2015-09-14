FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alcoa to cut remaining capacity at Suriname refinery
September 14, 2015 / 12:52 PM / 2 years ago

Alcoa to cut remaining capacity at Suriname refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Alcoa Inc said it would cut remaining capacity at its Suralco alumina refinery in Suriname and take a related restructuring charge of $65 million-$75 million.

The company said it would curtail 887,000 metric tons in refining capacity by Nov. 30.

Alcoa said in March it would evaluate 2.8 million metric tons of refining capacity for possible curtailment or divestiture.

On a per share basis, the company expects a charge of $0.05-$0.06 per share in the second half of 2015, half of which it will record in the third quarter. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

