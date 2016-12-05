BRIEF-Apeloa Pharma's unit plans to set up U.S. unit for $1 mln
* Says its unit plans to set up U.S. unit JT Pharmaceutical Inc with registered capital of $1 million
MELBOURNE Dec 5 Aluminium maker Alcoa said on Monday it was assessing the impact of a power outage last week at its Portland smelter in Australia that forced it to halt a potline, adding that it was facing 'substantial challenges'.
"We are now beginning to assess the operational impact of the outage and, given the significance of this event, we have substantial challenges and analysis ahead of us. As that work is completed, we will provide an update," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin)
SYDNEY, Dec 5 Sales of new vehicles in Australia edged higher in November from the same month last year and looked set to clinch another year of records, thanks in part to stellar demand for pick up trucks.
