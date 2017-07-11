July 11 Aluminum producer Alcoa Corp said on Tuesday it would partially restart its Warrick smelter in Indiana more than a year after closing the then largest operating smelter in the United States.

After the partial restart, Alcoa will have about 886,000 metric tons idled of its total smelting capacity of 3.4 million metric tons, the company said.

The process, in which Alcoa will restart three of five potlines at Warrick, is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2018, Alcoa said. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)