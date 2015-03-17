CORRECTED-Alcoa to curtail 443,000 metric tons refining capacity in Suriname

(Corrects paragraph 2 to clarify Alcoa and the Suriname government are pursuing a transaction, and have not agreed upon one yet)

March 17 (Reuters) - Aluminum maker Alcoa Inc said it would curtail 443,000 metric tons per year of alumina refining capacity at Suralco in Suriname.

Alcoa and the Government of Suriname have also agreed to pursue a transaction in which a government-owned entity will buy the Suralco operations, the company said.

The curtailment is expected to be complete by April 30. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)