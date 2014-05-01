FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alcoa CEO Kleinfeld will not attend forum in Russia
May 1, 2014 / 5:50 PM / 3 years ago

Alcoa CEO Kleinfeld will not attend forum in Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Alcoa Inc will not attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, the U.S. aluminum producer said in a statement on Thursday.

Chief Executive Klaus Kleinfeld was to participate in the event later this month, according to the forum’s website, which also says the event is “under the auspices” of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“In light of the U.S. government’s requirements, Alcoa has adjusted its attendance at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and will participate via its most senior Russian executives,” Alcoa said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

