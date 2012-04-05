FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Alcoa to slash alumina production capacity
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 5, 2012 / 1:15 PM / 6 years ago

CORRECTED-Alcoa to slash alumina production capacity

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Alcoa Inc said it will slash alumina production capacity by 390,000 tonnes to offset weak demand and oversupply.

The company’s refining capacity will drop about 4 percent in the Atlantic region due to the move, the company said.

Alcoa’s total global refining capacity is 18 million tonnes per year, the company said.

Alcoa is taking these steps to avoid aggravating alumina oversupply in the Atlantic region and to enhance the efficiency of our refining system,” Chris Ayers, president of Alcoa’s global primary products division, said in a statement.

The cuts come after Alcoa cut smelting capacity by 531,000 tonnes in January.

Shares of Alcoa slipped 0.4 percent to $9.77 in premarket trading.

Alcoa’s first-quarter results are due on April 10.

Alcoa’s stock price has fallen 46 percent since April 2011. Aluminum prices have been creeping up slowly and rose in the first quarter of 2012 to $2,126 per tonne on March 31 from $2,020 per tonne on Jan. 1. But that is still almost 20 percent lower than a year ago.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.