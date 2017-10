NEW YORK, April 10 (Reuters) - Aluminum producer Alcoa Inc on Tuesday reported a first-quarter profit after a loss in the fourth quarter of 2011 as a result of improved market conditions.

Income from continuing operations in the first quarter was $94 million, or 9 cents per share, compared with a profit of $309 million, or 27 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue rose slightly to $6 billion, Pittsburgh-based Alcoa said.