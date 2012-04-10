Alcoa ups 2012 aerospace demand forecast; says demand 'very very strong'

April 10 (Reuters) - Alcoa Inc. N> has raised its 2012 forecast for aerospace demand growth this year due to continued strong demand, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Klaus Kleinfeld said in an interview on Tuesday.

The forecast has been raised by 3 percentage points, he said in an interview with CNBC broadcast after the U.S. aluminum producer released first-quarter results. He did not give any further details of the prediction.

He reiterated his demand growth forecast for the automotive and transportation sectors.

Record physical premiums paid for delivery of aluminum in the United States, Asia and Europe reflect “very, very strong” demand, he said.