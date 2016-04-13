FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alcoa strikes power deal to keep Intalco aluminum plant open
April 13, 2016 / 3:15 PM / a year ago

Alcoa strikes power deal to keep Intalco aluminum plant open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - Alcoa Inc has agreed to a new power deal for its 279,000 tonne-per-year Intalco aluminum smelter in Washington state, according to a statement from its power supplier, staving off the closure of one of the last remaining U.S. aluminum plants.

Both sides struck a deal starting on July 1 that would keep 2.5 potlines open at the plant, according to a posting on the Bonneville Power Authority (BPA) website.

The plant was slated to close by the end of June.

Alcoa shuttered its 269,000 tonne-per-year Warrick smelter at the end of March, bringing U.S. aluminum output to its lowest in more than 65 years as the industry struggles with low metal prices amid rising tensions with China.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the BPA is seeking comment on the agreement by April 22.

Alcoa was not available to comment. (By Josephine Mason)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
