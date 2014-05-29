FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alcoa to expand in Indiana to tap demand from large aircraft makers
May 29, 2014 / 5:45 PM / 3 years ago

Alcoa to expand in Indiana to tap demand from large aircraft makers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Alcoa Inc, the biggest U.S. aluminum producer, said it started work on a $100 million plant in Indiana to meet rising demand from large commercial aircraft makers.

The plant, expected to be completed by the end of 2015, will make nickel-based super alloy jet engine parts for large commercial aircraft, including wide-body and military airplanes, the company said.

The new plant will create 329 jobs by 2019 and increase the company’s capacity to supply engine parts for narrow-body aircraft, Alcoa said.

“Aerospace growth is soaring and Alcoa is ramping up downstream capabilities to capture that demand,” Alcoa Chief Executive Klaus Kleinfeld said in a statement.

Alcoa in April raised its 2014 growth forecast for the global aerospace market to 8-9 percent from the 7-8 percent it forecast in January.

The company’s aerospace business, which had revenue of about $4 billion in 2013, counts Boeing Co and Airbus group NV among its customers. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

