Six firms interested in Alcoa Italy plant-Sardinia president
September 20, 2012 / 2:55 PM / 5 years ago

Six firms interested in Alcoa Italy plant-Sardinia president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Six companies are potentially interested in buying U.S. aluminium maker Alcoa’s Italian plant, and three are new ones that have shown interest very recently, Sardinia’s president Ugo Cappellacci said on Thursday.

He told Repubblica TV that one of the three most recent expressions of interest came from a U.S. firm while he did not know the nationalities of the others.

“Six groups are potentially interested: Glencore, Klesch, a company from Turin... and then there are another three very recently, of which we are still trying to understand the scope.”

Earlier on Thursday Cappellacci had said a Chinese company had shown an interest.

