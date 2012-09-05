FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New interest in Alcoa Italy plant-govt source
September 5, 2012

New interest in Alcoa Italy plant-govt source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Sept 5 (Reuters) - A U.S. multinational has expressed interest in acquiring Alcoa Inc’s loss-making aluminium smelter in Sardinia, an official at Italy’s industry ministry said on Wednesday.

“The government has been looking at those who expressed interest a few years ago when Alcoa wanted to sell the sites,” the official said. “Today a written expression of interest was received from a U.S. multinational which said it wanted to evaluate an acquisition.”

Swiss-based multinational Glencore has held meetings about the possibility of taking over the plant but Italian officials have played down prospects of a deal for the plant, which has been hit hard by high energy costs.

The plant, in an area with one of Italy’s highest levels of unemployment, employs 500 workers directly and another 1,000 depend on it for their jobs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
