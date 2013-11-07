FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Alcoa stops short on supporting LME warehouse overhaul
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 7, 2013 / 9:12 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Alcoa stops short on supporting LME warehouse overhaul

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Alcoa Inc said on Thursday it supports the London Metal Exchange’s efforts to improve transparency but the U.S. aluminum producer stopped short of endorsing the exchange’s sweeping plans to overhaul its warehousing policy.

The U.S. producer has criticized changes to storage rules, which were proposed by the LME in July and are aimed at ending a crisis over distorted supplies and increased prices for metal that has plagued the exchange for years.

Last month, the company warned in a letter to the British and U.S. regulators that the proposal risked damaging the entire aluminum market.

Under regulatory and legal scrutiny and facing pressure from angry metal consumers, the exchange announced on Thursday even tougher rules to deal with long wait times, which end-users say have inflated physical metal prices.

In a statement after the LME’s announcement, Alcoa did not refer to the warehousing policy changes and focused only on proposals to improve transparency and the LME’s pledge to consider launching new products linked to physical premiums.

A spokeswoman declined to comment on the new beefed-up storage rules, referring Reuters back to the statement.

“The immediate next step is for the LME to provide a clear timeline in which to implement this change,” the statement said.

“Alcoa believes this is key to ensuring a more transparent system which increases fairness and improves market function.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.