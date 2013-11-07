FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alcoa supports LME's big overhaul of warehousing policy
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 7, 2013 / 7:57 PM / 4 years ago

Alcoa supports LME's big overhaul of warehousing policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Alcoa Inc said on Thursday it supports the London Metal Exchange’s latest effort to resolve a years-long crisis over its warehousing policy and improve transparancy.

In a statement after the LME announced sweeping changes to the way it regulates its vast warehousing network, the U.S. producer called on the exchange to give a clear outline on when it plans to implement the new rules.

“The immediate next step is for the LME to provide a clear timeline in which to implement this change,” it said.

“Alcoa believes this is key to ensuring a more transparent system which increases fairness and improves market function.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.