FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi Ma'aden, Alcoa start commercial ops at huge aluminium plant
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 1, 2014 / 8:20 AM / 3 years ago

Saudi Ma'aden, Alcoa start commercial ops at huge aluminium plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma‘aden) said on Monday its joint aluminium smelter with U.S.-based Alcoa has started commercial operations.

The $10.8 billion aluminium plant at Ras al-Khair, on the Gulf coast of the kingdom, had experienced issues during the initial start-up phase last year when it had to shut one of its two smelting lines in October due to problems encountered during ramp-up.

The smelter has a production capacity of 740,000 tonnes a year of aluminium, with commercial operations to begin impacting Ma‘aden’s financials from the third quarter onwards, it said in a bourse filing.

The Saudi project is important to Alcoa, both because of its size and the fact it should be the facility with the lowest production costs in the world - important at a time when the industry pushes to cut expenses.

Alcoa owns 25 percent of the joint venture, with Ma‘aden holding the balance. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.