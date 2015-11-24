Alcoa, New York reach deal to prevent Massena aluminum smelter closure

NEW YORK, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Alcoa Inc and New York state reached a deal to keep the Massena West, New York aluminum smelter, which had previously been slated for curtailment, open for 3-1/2 years, the company announced on Tuesday.

The state’s power authority will provide $30 million in power assistance, and New York’s Economic Development Commission will provide $38.8 million in capital and operating expenses to modernize the plant, Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a news conference at the plant. (Reporting By Luc Cohen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)