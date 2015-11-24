UPDATE 1-Alcoa to get aid from NY state to keep aluminum smelter open

(New throughout, adds details on deal, market background; adds byline)

By Luc Cohen

NEW YORK, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Alcoa Inc will receive almost $70 million in aid over 3-1/2 years from New York state to keep the Massena West, New York, aluminum smelter open, under a deal announced on Tuesday.

The smelter had been slated for curtailment.

The state’s power authority will provide $30 million in power assistance, and the Empire State Development Corporation will provide $38.8 million in capital and operating expenses to modernize the plant, Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a news conference at the plant.

The plant will keep operating at full capacity of 130,000 tonnes per year, an Alcoa spokeswoman confirmed. The deal will save around 600 jobs, and New York state may penalize Alcoa if the number of employees at the plant falls below that before March 2019, Cuomo said.

Three weeks ago Alcoa announced plans to curtail the Massena plant along with two smelters in Washington state, leaving it with just one operating smelter in the United States. Depressed aluminum prices prompted the decision, with London Metal Exchange (LME)aluminum near 6-1/2 year lows.

“We understand the price of aluminum is down. We get it, and we want to help,” Cuomo said, adding that when he heard the “traumatic” news of the planned curtailment the state “really scrambled” to reach a deal to keep the plant open.

News of those plans prompted a modest rise in the Midwest premium paid on top of the LME price for physical delivery AL-PREM. This announcement could limit those gains somewhat in the near-term, said Edward Meir, senior metals analyst at INTL FCStone.

“It’s better to have the units than not to have the units,” Meir said. “It doesn’t change the underlying premise: smelters are finding it increasingly uneconomic to produce in the West.”

Both Alcoa Washington state plants slated for curtailment by the end of the first quarter of 2016 - 279,000 tonne-per-year Intalco and 184,000 tonne-per-year Wenatchee - produce substantially more primary aluminum than Massena.

In addition, the Midwest premium still has more room to rise as rising U.S. demand, particularly in the auto sector, will necessitate more imports from the Middle East, where primary output is growing, Meir said, noting that those imports involve higher costs of shipping. (Reporting By Luc Cohen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)