Alcoa to cut capacity at two aluminum smelters in Brazil
March 28, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

Alcoa to cut capacity at two aluminum smelters in Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Alcoa Inc said it would cut 147,000 metric tons of capacity at two aluminum smelters in Brazil as increased costs have made the plants uncompetitive.

Alcoa had placed 460,000 metric tons of smelting capacity under review last May.

The company said its total smelting capacity would fall by about 800,000 metric tons, or 21 percent, once all announced curtailments and closures were complete.

Alcoa said it expected the capacity cuts at Sao Luis and Pocos de Caldas smelters to be complete by the end of May. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

