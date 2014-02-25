Alcoa reaches Quebec power deal; drops new potline for Baie-Comeau

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Aluminum producer Alcoa Inc said on Tuesday it has reached a deal to renew its power supply agreements in Quebec, but no longer plans to build a new potline to replace the two that it closed at its Baie-Comeau facility last year.

Alcoa warned in October that if provincial power company Hydro-Québec went ahead with a planned rate hike, its three smelters in the Canadian province would no longer be competitive. A potline is a series of containers used to reduce, or smelt, aluminum.