FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alcoa sees smaller aluminum market deficit on China smelter restarts
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 8, 2014 / 11:55 PM / 3 years ago

Alcoa sees smaller aluminum market deficit on China smelter restarts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Alcoa Inc has decreased its estimate for the global aluminum market deficit this year due to smelter restarts in China, the world’s No. 1 producer, a senior executive said on Wednesday on a conference call to discuss third-quarter earnings.

The U.S. aluminum producer expects demand to outpace supply by 671,000 tonnes this year, down from a previous estimate of 930,000 tonnes, Chief Financial Officer William Oplinger said.

In July, Alcoa increased its market deficit estimate to 930,000 tonnes due to capacity cuts in China.

Higher aluminum prices have prompted some Chinese smelters to abandon production cutbacks and are seen leading to restarts of other plants, chipping away at what was expected to be the first global deficit after years of oversupply.

A rally in London Metal Exchange futures contracts this year plus record premiums, or charges to obtain physical material, have sharply improved the financial stance of many smelters that were in the red last year.

Aluminum prices surged 27 percent in the first seven months of the year to an 18-month peak. They have since given up some of those gains but are still up about 8 percent this year. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.