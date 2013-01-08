FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Alcoa posts fourth-quarter profit on cost cuts
January 8, 2013 / 9:10 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Alcoa posts fourth-quarter profit on cost cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects per-share EPS to show diluted, not basic)

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Alcoa Inc reported a fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday as cost cuts helped offset a drop in aluminum prices.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported net income of $242 million, or 2 1 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $191 million, or 18 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Sales fell 1.5 percent to $5.89 billion.

The Pittsburgh-based company expected global aluminum demand to rise 7 percent in 2013. (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder; Editing by M.D. Golan)

