Alcoa posts slightly higher quarterly net profit

BENTONVILLE, Ark., July 8 (Reuters) - Metals company Alcoa Inc on Wednesday reported a slightly higher quarterly net profit on flat revenue.

The New York-based company reported a quarterly net profit of $140 million, up more than 1 percent from $138 million a year earlier. Profit per share slipped to 10 cents from 12 cents a share.

Excluding special items, the company reported earnings per share of 19 cents. Analysts had expected earnings of 23 cents per share. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by David Gregorio)