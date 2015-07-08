FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alcoa posts slightly higher quarterly net profit
July 8, 2015 / 8:25 PM / 2 years ago

Alcoa posts slightly higher quarterly net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENTONVILLE, Ark., July 8 (Reuters) - Metals company Alcoa Inc on Wednesday reported a slightly higher quarterly net profit on flat revenue.

The New York-based company reported a quarterly net profit of $140 million, up more than 1 percent from $138 million a year earlier. Profit per share slipped to 10 cents from 12 cents a share.

Excluding special items, the company reported earnings per share of 19 cents. Analysts had expected earnings of 23 cents per share. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by David Gregorio)

