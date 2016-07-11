FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alcoa Q2 profit falls on low aluminum prices
July 11, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

Alcoa Q2 profit falls on low aluminum prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, July 11 (Reuters) - Metals company Alcoa Inc on Monday reported a lower quarterly net profit, citing a 10 percent decline in revenue due to lower prices for aluminum and alumina and plant operations that have been curtailed, closed or sold off.

The New York-based company reported second-quarter net income of $135 million or 9 cents per share, down from $140 million or 10 cents per share a year earlier.

Analysts had on average expected earnings per share of 9 cents. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by David Gregorio)

