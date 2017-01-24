FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alcoa reports quarterly loss
January 24, 2017

Alcoa reports quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Alcoa Corp reported a loss in its first quarterly results after the metals company split into two in November.

The New York-based company reported net loss of $125 million, or 68 cents per share, for the fourth quarter.

On an adjusted basis, Alcoa earned 14 cents per share.

Analysts had expected earnings of 19 cents per share for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It was not immediately clear if the reported numbers were comparable with estimates. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

