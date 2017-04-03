4th Circuit rules for Alcoa over North Carolina in riverbed ownership dispute

Alcoa, not the state of North Carolina, owns a 45-mile stretch of riverbed on which the company long ago built four dams that it now uses to sell hydroelectric power, a divided federal appeals court held on Monday.

A 2-1 panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a ruling by a federal judge in Raleigh, North Carolina, who rejected the state’s claims of ownership of the Yadkin River bottom near the town of Badin.

