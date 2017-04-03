FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
4th Circuit rules for Alcoa over North Carolina in riverbed ownership dispute
April 3, 2017 / 9:34 PM / 5 months ago

4th Circuit rules for Alcoa over North Carolina in riverbed ownership dispute

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Alcoa, not the state of North Carolina, owns a 45-mile stretch of riverbed on which the company long ago built four dams that it now uses to sell hydroelectric power, a divided federal appeals court held on Monday.

A 2-1 panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a ruling by a federal judge in Raleigh, North Carolina, who rejected the state’s claims of ownership of the Yadkin River bottom near the town of Badin.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2n5kOuo

