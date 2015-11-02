FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alcoa says to idle three of four active U.S. aluminum smelters
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
November 2, 2015 / 10:17 PM / 2 years ago

Alcoa says to idle three of four active U.S. aluminum smelters

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Alcoa Inc will idle three aluminum smelters in the United States, the company said on Monday, leaving it with just one operating smelter in the country as it seeks to curtail uncompetitive capacity.

The company will idle its Intalco and Wenatchee smelters in Washington state and the Massena West smelter in New York state, it said. The move comes as aluminum prices on the London Metal Exchange have hit six-year lows and premiums paid on top of that for physical delivery have collapsed. (Reporting By Luc Cohen)

