Alcoa continuing discussions on power supply for Intalco smelter -VP
January 21, 2016 / 2:24 PM / 2 years ago

Alcoa continuing discussions on power supply for Intalco smelter -VP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan 21 (Reuters) - Alcoa Inc will “continue to have discussions around power” supply for its 279,000 tonne-per-year Intalco smelter in Washington state, which is slated to curtail output by the end of the second quarter, an executive said in a presentation on Thursday.

“Should the economics change, they could certainly come back,” Alcoa Casting commercial vice president Christine Keener told the Platts Aluminum Symposium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, referring to Intalco and the 184,000 tonne-per-year Wenatchee smelter in Washington, which was curtailed last month. (Reporting By Luc Cohen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

