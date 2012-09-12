FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alcoa receives third offer for Sardinia smelter-report
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 12, 2012 / 6:35 AM / 5 years ago

Alcoa receives third offer for Sardinia smelter-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - A Turin-based renewable energy group has come forward with a third offer to buy aluminum-maker Alcoa’s Sardinian smelter, Italian daily Il Sole-24 Ore reported on Wednesday.

Workers at the plant, which is slated to close if no buyer is found, have staged demonstrations that have turned the smelter into a national symbol of Italy’s recession.

The Turin company, called KiteGen Research, makes wind power which it says can fuel the energy-sucking aluminum smelter for a fraction of the current cost.

High energy costs is one of the reasons Alcoa’s Sardinian plant has found it difficult to compete.

Swiss industrial group Klesh and Glencore have both expressed interest.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.