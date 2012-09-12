Alcoa receives third offer for Sardinia smelter-report

MILAN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - A Turin-based renewable energy group has come forward with a third offer to buy aluminum-maker Alcoa’s Sardinian smelter, Italian daily Il Sole-24 Ore reported on Wednesday.

Workers at the plant, which is slated to close if no buyer is found, have staged demonstrations that have turned the smelter into a national symbol of Italy’s recession.

The Turin company, called KiteGen Research, makes wind power which it says can fuel the energy-sucking aluminum smelter for a fraction of the current cost.

High energy costs is one of the reasons Alcoa’s Sardinian plant has found it difficult to compete.

Swiss industrial group Klesh and Glencore have both expressed interest.