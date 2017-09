Oct 16 (Reuters) - Workers at Alcoa’s Intalco Works aluminum smelter voted to accept the company’s final contract offer, staving off a second labor dispute at a U.S. smelter this year as prices tumble below production costs.

“The Contract was accepted,” The international Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers said on its website. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin)