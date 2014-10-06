FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alcobra's ADHD drug meets goals in late-stage study
#Market News
October 6, 2014 / 10:20 AM / 3 years ago

Alcobra's ADHD drug meets goals in late-stage study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Alcobra Ltd said its drug to treat attention deficit disorder met the main goals of a late-stage trial, reducing the symptoms of the condition better than a sugar pill.

The study results were derived after the company excluded data from four patients who showed an extreme response to the placebo, Alcobra said in a statement.

The company said the study scored the drug, Metadoxine, on the same scale used in studies that evaluated other attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, drugs. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

