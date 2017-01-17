FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 17, 2017 / 12:19 PM / 7 months ago

Alcobra's ADHD drug fails late-stage study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Israeli drug developer Alcobra Ltd on Tuesday said its experimental drug to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) failed a late-stage study in adult patients.

Alcobra will take a decision on the drug, MDX, after reviewing the full data set, Chief Executive Dr. Yaron Daniely said.

MDX, Alcobra's only drug, has already hit a few roadblocks. The announcement follows the recommendation of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration this month that the company conduct a new MDX trial to expel safety concerns emanating from preclinical data.

The FDA had placed a clinical hold on the long-acting therapy in September in light of this data. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

