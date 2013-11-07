FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties nearly doubles Q3 profit
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 7, 2013 / 4:32 AM / 4 years ago

Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties nearly doubles Q3 profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Aldar Properties, Abu Dhabi’s biggest property developer, reported a 98 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Thursday, beating analysts’ estimates, as it cut costs and write-downs.

The builder of Abu Dhabi’s Formula One race track made a profit of 407.5 million dirhams ($111.0 million) compared with 205.7 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2012, the company said in a statement on Abu Dhabi’s bourse.

Four analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a net profit of 241.3 million dirhams on average.

Aldar said in a separate statement that its board was considering refinancing existing debt through loans or sukuk.

Sources familiar with the matter had earlier told Reuters that Aldar was talking to banks about raising a bridge loan of up to $1.5 billion with an option to convert it later into a bond.

Aldar and former rival Sorouh Real Estate merged operations in June as part of a state-backed deal, forming Abu Dhabi’s largest property firm with assets of $13 billion. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.