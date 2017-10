DUBAI, April 28 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Aldar Properties posted a first-quarter net profit of 478.2 million dirhams ($130.2 million), compared to 189.1 million dirhams in the same period a year ago, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

Revenue for the quarter was 3.58 billion dirhams compared to 784.7 million dirhams in the same quarter in 2011.  ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Dubai newsroom)