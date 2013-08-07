Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties Q2 profit surges on merger gains

DUBAI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Aldar Properties, Abu Dhabi’s biggest property developer, said on Wednesday that its second-quarter net profit surged mainly due to a one-off gain from its merger with rival firm Sorouh Real Estate.

The builder of Abu Dhabi’s Formula One race track made a second-quarter net profit of 1.25 billion dirhams ($340.3 million), compared with 418 million dirhams in the same period in 2012, the company said in its first earnings announcement after the merger completion in June.

Quarterly earnings included a one-time gain of 2.6 billion dirhams from combination of its business with Sorouh, Aldar said.

However, revenue for the quarter dropped to 1.3 billion dirhams from 4.6 billion dirhams in the prior-year period. The developer booked provisions, impairments and write downs of 1.1 billion dirhams in the quarter.

Aldar said it would handover more than 7,400 units in next 12 months. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Dinesh Nair)