FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE developer Aldar says launches 6 bln dirham villa project in Yas Island
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 11, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

UAE developer Aldar says launches 6 bln dirham villa project in Yas Island

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 11 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Aldar Properties said on Monday it will add new villas to its Yas Island development with a project valued at 6 billion dirhams ($1.63 billion).

Yas Acres will consist of 1,315 villas, with the company saying residents will have access to a golf course and club house, parks, schools and a waterfront.

The project will add to Aldar’s Yas Island development, where the emirate’s Formula 1 race track is built, which on completion will house 15,000 residents, the firm said in a bourse statement.

No details were given in the filing on financing or construction timetable. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.