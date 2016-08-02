FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UAE's Aldar Properties refinancing 1.8 bln dhs with longer-term loans - CFO
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 2, 2016 / 10:48 AM / a year ago

UAE's Aldar Properties refinancing 1.8 bln dhs with longer-term loans - CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Aldar Properties, the largest real estate firm in Abu Dhabi, has agreed with banks to refinance loans worth 1.8 billion dirhams ($490.4 million dirhams) with longer maturities, its chief financial officer told Reuters on Tuesday.

In February, Aldar said it planned to extend the lifespan of its 6 billion dirhams of total debt, which includes a $750 million sukuk issue.

Out of the 6 billion dirhams, bank loans constitute 3.2 billion dirhams, of which 1.8 billion dirhams is now being refinanced, Greg Fewer told Reuters.

"This achieves a major objective for us this year to extend the duration of our loans and at attractive terms for five, seven and ten years on a bullet basis," he said. Under a bullet loan, the amount borrowed is repaid at the end of the term.

The 1.8 billion dirhams of loans being refinanced were to mature at different points between December 2016 and 2018. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.