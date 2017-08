ABU DHABI, March 20 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Aldar Properties plans to increase its operational income to 2.2 billion dirhams ($599.06 million)in 2020 from the current 1.6 billion dirhams, its chairman Abubaker al-Khoori told shareholders during the firm's annual general meeting on Monday.

$1 = 3.6724 UAE dirham Reporting by Stanley Carvalho