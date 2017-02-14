BRIEF-Shenzhen Soling Industrial signs strategic agreement with Urtrust Insurance
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Urtrust Insurance on user behavior insurance for advanced driver assistant system
ABU DHABI Feb 14 Aldar Properties, the state-linked builder of Abu Dhabi's Formula One circuit, expects sales of 3 billion dirhams ($816.8 million) in 2017, down from 3.5 billion dirhams in 2016, Chief Financial Officer Greg Fewer said on Tuesday.
The company may also refinance its $750 million sukuk maturing in 2018, he said in an earnings call after the release of fourth-quarter results.
Aldar posted a net attributable profit of 727.9 million dirhams in the three months to Dec. 31, 2016, Reuters calculated from financial statements in the absence of a quarterly breakdown. That compared with a profit of 734.6 million dirhams in the prior-year period. ($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham) (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
GABORONE, Feb 15 The head of Standard Chartered Botswana has resigned, the British bank said on Wednesday, without giving reasons.
Feb 15 (LPC) - HSBC's key leveraged and acquisition finance bankers in Asia Pacific are leaving their positions, sources said, raising questions on its strategy for the event-driven financing business.