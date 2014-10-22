FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abu Dhabi's Aldar to launch new projects in next 3-4 mths -CFO
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 22, 2014 / 7:57 AM / 3 years ago

Abu Dhabi's Aldar to launch new projects in next 3-4 mths -CFO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Aldar Properties will launch a few new projects in the next three to four months, the real estate developer’s chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

Aldar, Abu Dhabi’s largest property company and majority-owned by the emirate’s government, was rescued by a $10 billion state bailout in 2010 following a market crash, but is now resurgent following a merger with rival Sorouh Real Estate and a dramatic recovery in most segments of the United Arab Emirates’ property sector.

The company’s new projects will mostly target mid-income buyers and tenants, Greg Fewer told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Dubai. He did not provide details.

Fewer said Abu Dhabi house prices had risen 25 percent over the last 12 months and were now “healthy and stable”.

Aldar is expected in coming weeks to announce its third-quarter earnings. Two analysts polled by Reuters forecast Aldar would make a third-quarter net profit of between 382.6 million and 441.9 million dirhams ($104.2-120.4 million). That compares with a quarterly profit of 407.5 million dirhams in the prior-year period.

Aldar’s second-quarter profit more than doubled from a year ago.

Reporting by Praveen Menon, Writing by Matt Smith, Editing by Andrew Torchia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.