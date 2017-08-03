FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE's Aldar Properties Q2 net profit falls 5 pct
August 3, 2017 / 4:28 AM / an hour ago

UAE's Aldar Properties Q2 net profit falls 5 pct

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Aldar Properties, the state-linked builder of Abu Dhabi's Formula One circuit, reported a 5.2 percent fall in second-quarter profit on Thursday.

The results come against a backdrop of a slowing economy and property market in the oil-rich capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Aldar made a net profit of 620 million dirhams ($169 million) in the three months to June 30 compared to 654 million dirhams in the prior-year period, the company said on its website.

SICO Bahrain and EFG Hermes had forecast Aldar would make a quarterly a profit of 631.72 million dirhams and 600.00 million dirhams respectively. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, editing by Saeed Azhar)

