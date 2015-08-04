Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties Q2 net profit rises 18 pct

DUBAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Aldar Properties reported an 18 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday that it attributed to higher recurring revenues, better margins and lower finance costs.

The state-linked builder of Abu Dhabi’s Formula One circuit made a profit of 601 million dirhams ($163.6 million) in the three months to June 30, it said in a statement.

This compares with a profit of 509 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2014. It had reported higher profits in seven of the preceding eight quarters.

SICO Bahrain had forecast Aldar would make a quarterly profit of 514.6 million dirhams.

Aldar’s second-quarter revenue was 1.11 billion dirhams. This was down from 2.19 billion dirhams a year earlier.

The company said it repaid 1.1 billion dirhams of debt in the second quarter, reducing its debts to 7.1 billion dirhams after it collected 1.2 billion dirhams in receivables from Abu Dhabi’s government and sales of land plots.

State-owned fund Mubadala Development Co owns 37.3 percent of Aldar, according to Reuters data.