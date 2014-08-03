FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Abu Dhabi's Aldar sees housing, malls profit at $408 mln from 2015
#Corrections News
August 3, 2014 / 6:57 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Abu Dhabi's Aldar sees housing, malls profit at $408 mln from 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects para 1 to clarify where operating profit from, time frame)

ABU DHABI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Aldar Properties expects to generate a net operating profit of 1.5 billion dirhams ($408 million) in recurring revenue from 2015 onwards due to the handover of residential units and business at its new Yas Mall project, which will open in November.

“The net operating profit to generate from the residential units and the mall business is around 1.5 billion dirhams,” Greg Fewer, Aldar’s chief financial officer, said in a conference call after announcing second-quarter results on Sunday.

The developer reported a quarterly net profit of 506 million dirhams.

$1 = 3.6730 United Arab Emirates Dirhams Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Andrew Torchia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
