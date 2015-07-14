FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE's Aldar says makes 1.9 bln dhs sales in H1 2015 on new projects
July 14, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

UAE's Aldar says makes 1.9 bln dhs sales in H1 2015 on new projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 14 (Reuters) - Aldar Properties, Abu Dhabi’s largest listed developer, said on Tuesday it had generated sales worth 1.9 billion dirhams ($517.3 million) in the first half of the year across three new developments.

The sales constituted land plots on Nareel Island and its Al Merief developments, as well as unit sales at Meera at Shams Abu Dhabi, it said in a bourse statement.

The company has yet to report its second-quarter profit. SICO Bahrain has forecast that Aldar will make a net profit of around 514.6 million dirhams in the second quarter, up marginally from the 505.8 million dirhams it made in the corresponding period of 2014. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

