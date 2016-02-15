FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE's Aldar Properties Q4 profit up 9.1 pct
February 15, 2016 / 4:31 AM / 2 years ago

UAE's Aldar Properties Q4 profit up 9.1 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Aldar Properties reported on Monday a 9.1 percent rise in fourth-quarter net attributable profit, according to Reuters calculations.

The state-linked builder of Abu Dhabi’s Formula One circuit made a profit attributable to equity holders of 760 million dirhams ($206.9 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, Reuters calculated based on Aldar’s annual financial statement in lieu of a quarterly breakdown.

This compares with a profit of 696.3 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2014.

An analyst at SICO Bahrain had forecast Aldar would make a quarterly attributable profit of 512.7 million dirhams.

The company’s 2015 net profit was 2.54 billion dirhams, it said in a bourse statement, up from 2.24 billion dirhams in 2014.

Aldar’s board also proposed paying a dividend of 0.1 dirhams per share for 2015, according to the statement, up from 0.09 dirhams per share for the previous year. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
