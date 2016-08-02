FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties Q2 net profit up 9.7 pct
August 2, 2016 / 4:21 AM / a year ago

Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties Q2 net profit up 9.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Aldar Properties, the state-linked builder of Abu Dhabi's Formula One circuit, reported a 9.7 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday, beating a forecast by investment bank SICO Bahrain.

Aldar made a profit of 657.4 million dirhams ($179 million) in the three months to June 30, it said in a statement, compared with a profit of 599.2 million dirhams in the prior-year period.

SICO Bahrain forecast Aldar would make a quarterly profit of 384.1 million dirhams. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

