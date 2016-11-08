FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties Q3 net profit gains 17.9 pct
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 8, 2016 / 4:20 AM / 10 months ago

Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties Q3 net profit gains 17.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties reported a 17.9 percent increase in third-quarter attributable net profit on Tuesday, according to a bourse filing.

Net profit attributable to the owners was 747.8 million dirhams ($203.6 million) for the three months to Sept. 30, compared with a profit of 634.3 million dirhams in the year-ago period.

Total net profit for the period rose 16 percent to 737.1 million dirhams, from 638.2 million dirhams in the corresponding three months of last year.

SICO Bahrain forecast Aldar would make a quarterly profit of 480.26 million dirhams, and EFG Hermes expected earnings of 682.06 million dirhams. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.