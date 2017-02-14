BRIEF-Shenzhen Soling Industrial signs strategic agreement with Urtrust Insurance
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Urtrust Insurance on user behavior insurance for advanced driver assistant system
DUBAI Feb 14 Aldar Properties, the state-linked builder of Abu Dhabi’s Formula One circuit, reported a 0.9 percent decline in fourth quarter net attributable profit on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.
Aldar made a net profit of 727.9 million dirhams ($198.2 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, Reuters calculated from financial statements in the absence of a quarterly breakdown. That compared with a profit of 734.6 million dirhams in the prior-year period.
Reuters initally calculated a net profit for the fourth quarter of 2016 of 745.5 million dirhams based on the company's profit that was not net attributable.
SICO Bahrain forecast a quarterly profit of 496.0 million dirhams while EFG Hermes forecast a profit of 849.0 million dirhams.
Aldar's board also proposed paying a dividend of 11 fils per share for 2016, according to the statement, up from 10 fils per share for the previous year.
($1 = 3.6720 UAE dirham) (Reporting By Tom Arnold, editing by Hadeel Al Sayegh)
GABORONE, Feb 15 The head of Standard Chartered Botswana has resigned, the British bank said on Wednesday, without giving reasons.
Feb 15 (LPC) - HSBC's key leveraged and acquisition finance bankers in Asia Pacific are leaving their positions, sources said, raising questions on its strategy for the event-driven financing business.